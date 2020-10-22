Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.69. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

