Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $233.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

