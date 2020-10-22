Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 54,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

