FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issued By DA Davidson

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

BSRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

