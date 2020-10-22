FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Crown Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.46.

CCK stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $90.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crown by 94,351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 277,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

