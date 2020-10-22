FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $489.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Netflix by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 644,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

