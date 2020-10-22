FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Philip Morris International Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

PM opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

