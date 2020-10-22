FY2020 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

