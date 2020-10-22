FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

NYSE CNI opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

