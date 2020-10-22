FY2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 101,667 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,511,788.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,952,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,996,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

