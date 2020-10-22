FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

