FY2020 EPS Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut by Analyst

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.34). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

