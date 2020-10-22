FY2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $10.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $15.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

JAZZ stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,903,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

