FY2020 EPS Estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreased by Analyst

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $26.04 on Thursday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.