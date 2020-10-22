FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.03 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

