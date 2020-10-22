FY2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Decreased by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of SBNY opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,040,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.