FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

