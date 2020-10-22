FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Edison International stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after buying an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

