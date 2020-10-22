FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioLife Solutions, Inc. Raised by B.Riley Securit (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.86 million, a PE ratio of -87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $373,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,942.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,063. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.