FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

ALNY opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

