FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.57.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.