Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $4.22 on Monday. Gazprom PAO has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

