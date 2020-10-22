GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Up to $871.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $871.00, but opened at $910.00. GB Group shares last traded at $907.00, with a volume of 858,583 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GB Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.25 ($9.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 739.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.85.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

