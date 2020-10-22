GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBGPF. Canaccord Genuity raised GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon cut GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

GBGPF stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions facilitates organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

