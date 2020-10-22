genedrive plc (GDR.L) (LON:GDR) Shares Gap Up to $113.00

genedrive plc (GDR.L) (LON:GDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $122.50. genedrive plc (GDR.L) shares last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 1,797,947 shares changing hands.

GDR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of genedrive plc (GDR.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of genedrive plc (GDR.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.23.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

