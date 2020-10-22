General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

GM opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in General Motors by 12,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $5,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

