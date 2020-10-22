Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

