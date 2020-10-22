Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Gap Up to $388.50

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $388.50, but opened at $406.00. Georgia Capital shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 15,367 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.13.

About Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries – service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

