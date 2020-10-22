Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

