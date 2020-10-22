Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $93.30

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.30, but opened at $89.00. Gocompare.Com Group shares last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 1,800,551 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target (up previously from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.52).

The stock has a market cap of $442.73 million and a PE ratio of 34.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

