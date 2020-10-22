GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

GDRX stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $64.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

