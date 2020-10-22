GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $51.09 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.22.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.