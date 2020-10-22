GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $51.09 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

