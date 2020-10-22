GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $51.09 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

