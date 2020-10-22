Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.60.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

