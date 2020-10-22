Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPRE stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million.

In other news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,415 shares of company stock worth $421,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

