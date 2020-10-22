Griffin Securities Weighs in on Halliburton’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 44.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

