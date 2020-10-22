Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.84.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $135.00 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 187,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 77.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 257,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.