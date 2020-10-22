GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by Nomura

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.
GSX Techedu stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 356.15 and a beta of -0.44. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
GSX Techedu Company Profile
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
