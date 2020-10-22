GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by Nomura

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 356.15 and a beta of -0.44. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

