Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

GNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

