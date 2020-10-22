Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
GNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.
In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
