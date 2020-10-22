Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

