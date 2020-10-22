Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

