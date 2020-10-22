Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,204 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,628% compared to the average daily volume of 359 put options.

HBI opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,893,000 after buying an additional 574,082 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

