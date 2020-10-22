HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.00 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

