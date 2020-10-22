HC Wainwright Trims Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Target Price to $10.00

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 191.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Interpace Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.