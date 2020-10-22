H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEES opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $789.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

