Head-To-Head Comparison: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) versus LDK Solar (NASDAQ:LDKYQ)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.61 billion 3.88 $2.71 billion $3.04 20.43 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 19.58% 38.81% 16.83% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Materials and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $73.52, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

