Head-To-Head Survey: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 238.71 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Evans & Sutherland Computer $27.72 million 0.49 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evans & Sutherland Computer beats Byrna Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

