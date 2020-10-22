Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

