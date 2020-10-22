Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

